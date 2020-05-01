Mohali police makes birthday of one-year-old special amid Covid-19 lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: May 01, 2020 00:30 IST

To make the birthday of one-year-old Avnoor extra special, Mohali police arrived with a cake to her house in Sunny Enclave, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We could not go out due to the curfew. So, I called the police control room and asked for help, and they obliged,” said Amanpreet Kaur, the toddler’s mother.

Sunil Kumar, who is posted at Balongi police station, said they received information that the family residing in Sector 125, Sunny Enclave, wanted to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday, but, couldn’t step out amid the curfew. So, we picked up a cake from Phase 3B2 market in Mohali immediately and went to deliver it, he said.

The society echoed with the sound of “Happy Birthday”, instead of sirens, as cops drove into the society.

“It was my daughter’s first birthday, and we got disheartened that we would not be able to celebrate it. But, the police made it possible,” said Varun Dhauja, the girl’s father.