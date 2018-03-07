Mother ends toddler’s, own life in Panchkula

A 22-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her one-year-old daughter to death before hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her one-room apartment at Budhanpur village near Sector 16 here on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Pooja and her daughter Ananya.

Although no suicide note was recovered, police said the landlord and neighbours suspect Pooja’s strained relationship with her husband, Sharwan, drove her to this extreme step.

However, the woman’s family has given no complaint against Sharwan, who is a plumber.

“We are questioning the husband before taking any legal action,” said inspector Sukhdev Singh, who is the Sector-14 station house officer.

Husband found the bodies

Police said the deaths took place between 9am and 10am. Pooja’s younger sister Aarti, who is a domestic help and lived with the couple, and Sharwan were not at home at that time.

The couple’s landlord, Puran Singh, said Sharwan started screaming on seeing the bodies after he returned home around 10 am.

“When we rushed there, we saw the child’s body lying wrapped in a quilt while Pooja’s body was hanging from a fan,” he said.

He said police locked the house after collecting forensic samples and sending the bodies to hospital.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh said the bodies have been kept at the Sector-6 mortuary and will be handed over to the family after their postmortem on Thursday.

‘We fought like normal couples’

Sharwan said he did have arguments with Pooja like any normal couple but their relation was not that strained.

The SHO said the victim’s mother, Seema Deva, didn’t speak much but did say that Sharwan had never physically abused Pooja.

However, the landlord’s son Nishu said the couple often had ugly fights and he had to intervene so that the neighbours weren’t disturbed.

“We are probing the matter,” said the SHO.