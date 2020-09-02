Multi-level parking needed in busy markets, suggests Chandigarh advisory panel

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 00:30 IST

Multi-level parking is needed at busy locations and markets of the city to help manage the daily traffic. This was decided in the meeting of UT administrator’s advisory council constituted for traffic management on Tuesday.

As per committee chairman Rajesh Kalia, a multi-level parking will help manage traffic better. “Like malls have parking spaces on multiple levels in basements, the same should be done at the busy markets of the city. When cars are parked properly, pavements can be freed up for pedestrians. This will also increase their safety on the road,” the former mayor said.

Kalia added that it was important to light up cycle tracks in the city and get them repaired. “Auto drivers without fare meters should be heavily fined so that passengers are charged reasonably,” he proposed, stating that the committee members agreed they should meet at least once a month so action-taken reports are reviewed.

It was also decided to construct traffic police booths with toilet facility at major chowks/ intersections. Speaking on this, DSP Kewal Krishan said, “It is tough for traffic cops on duty, especially women constables, and such facilities are badly needed. We have suggested that first they be made at Picaddily Chowk, Matka Chowk and Tribune Chowk, and then rolled out for other intersections.”

Two council members, former Confederation of Indian Industry chairman Dinesh Dua and Radheyshyam Garg, pledged to install such facilities at some of these intersections from their own pocket.

Manoj Kumar Meena, who is currently officiating as senior superintendent of police (traffic), acted as member secretary to the committee and shared data about accidents in the city. “Driver feedback systems have proven to be of great help and have reduced fatal accidents at some of the busiest patches to zero, where they have been installed,” he informed.

All deputy superintendents of the traffic police were also present in the meeting.