Negligence allegations against gynaecologist: Mata Kaushalya Hospital yet to submit probe report

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 21:50 IST

Even as three weeks have passed since negligence allegations were levelled against a gynaecologist after a woman delivered a stillborn baby at the Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala, the district health department is yet to compile the inquiry that was carried out following the incident.

The delay is causing obstruction in police investigation. On November 23, a Patiala woman had delivered a stillborn child. Later the parents had found out that the baby had died two days prior to the delivery. They alleged negligence on part of the doctor in terms of delaying the delivery, resulting in death of the baby in the womb.

Gursewak Singh, a resident of Patiala, had lodged complaint with the Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital administration. Acting on the complaint, on November 27, the hospital had constituted a four-member committee to look into the matter.

The committee was supposed to file an inquiry report by December 4. However, the panel has not done so even now.

Medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital Dr Renu Agarwal said, “I am asking for the probe report every day. However, the committee members are yet to compile and sent it to me.”

“They said that the inquiry has been completed, but I am yet to know the outcome of the inquiry,” she added.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Prithvi Singh Chehal, who is teh station house officer (SHO) of Lahori Gate police station on probation, said, “We had asked the hospital administration to conduct inquiry into the matter and send its report. However they have not done so. We will be able to take action only after receiving the report.”