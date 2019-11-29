New education policy to make education employment oriented: Union HRD minister

chandigarh

Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said the union government is coming up with a new education policy to strengthen education system in the country and make education employment oriented.

While addressing the students in 25th Convocation Ceremony of Himachal Pradesh University Shimla where Pokhriyal was the chief guest, he said “India was known as the ‘Vishwa Guru’ across the world since time immemorial due to knowledge and wisdom. India believed in universal brotherhood and peaceful co-existence. The challenges in life become opportunities for those who accept them. With launch of schemes such as ‘Make in India’, Skill India, Start-Up, there are ample employment and self employment opportunities to the youth of the country.”

As many as 448 degrees and gold medals were awarded on the occasion to meritorious students, out of which 276 were women.

On the occasion, Vivek Kumar was awarded D.Litt Degree, whereas Afghan national Mohammad Sharif Shaheen was also awarded gold medal in public administration.

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ awarded meritorious students of the varsity University with gold medals and degrees.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said “The aim of education should be to gain knowledge along with character building.

“Of the total 124 gold medals, as many as 87 gold medals have been awarded to girls. Similarly, 189 girls have been awarded PhD degree out of the total 323 students and a total of 448 degrees and medals have been awarded, of which 276 were girls,” he said, congratulated girl students for this achievement.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the motto of the Government is to make Himachal Pradesh an ‘Education Hub’ of the country. He said “HP University is emerging as the premier educational institute not only in the State but also in the entire northern India.”