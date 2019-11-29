e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

New education policy to make education employment oriented: Union HRD minister

HPU convocation: Says there are ample employment opportunities for youth

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said the union government is coming up with a new education policy to strengthen education system in the country and make education employment oriented.

While addressing the students in 25th Convocation Ceremony of Himachal Pradesh University Shimla where Pokhriyal was the chief guest, he said “India was known as the ‘Vishwa Guru’ across the world since time immemorial due to knowledge and wisdom. India believed in universal brotherhood and peaceful co-existence. The challenges in life become opportunities for those who accept them. With launch of schemes such as ‘Make in India’, Skill India, Start-Up, there are ample employment and self employment opportunities to the youth of the country.”

As many as 448 degrees and gold medals were awarded on the occasion to meritorious students, out of which 276 were women.

On the occasion, Vivek Kumar was awarded D.Litt Degree, whereas Afghan national Mohammad Sharif Shaheen was also awarded gold medal in public administration.

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ awarded meritorious students of the varsity University with gold medals and degrees.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said “The aim of education should be to gain knowledge along with character building.

“Of the total 124 gold medals, as many as 87 gold medals have been awarded to girls. Similarly, 189 girls have been awarded PhD degree out of the total 323 students and a total of 448 degrees and medals have been awarded, of which 276 were girls,” he said, congratulated girl students for this achievement.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the motto of the Government is to make Himachal Pradesh an ‘Education Hub’ of the country. He said “HP University is emerging as the premier educational institute not only in the State but also in the entire northern India.”

top news
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
GDP growth dips to 4.5 per cent in July-Sept, hits over 6-year low
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Man shot by UK police at London Bridge, Scotland Yard says ‘terror incident’
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Centre extends deadline for mandatory FASTags to December 15
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test tomorrow, gets a new pro-tem speaker
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
Zurich International AG to build mega airport at Jewar near Delhi
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
Sea soldiers turn hill heroes: Navy personnel bike in northeast to inspire youth
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
‘Discussed fishermen issue, will release Indian boats’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News