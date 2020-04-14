No fresh case reported in Himachal in last two days

Himachal Pradesh has not reported any fresh coronavirus case since the last two days.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said a total of 100 samples were tested on Monday, which turned out negative. All the 159 samples tested on Sunday were also negative.

So far, the state has seen 32 confirmed cases, including one fatality. The positive cases were reported from bordering district of Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour.

A maximum of14 cases have been reported from Una district, followed by 9 in Solan and 4 each in Kangra and Chamba while one case was reported from Sirmour.

So far, a total of 12 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Kangra district, which reported the first three cases in the state, is now COVID-free.

The state has currently 15 active cases while four have been shifted out of the state for treatment.

Till date, 1,213 samples have been tested in Himachal Pradesh out of which 1,181 were negative.

As many as 5,637 people with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries have been put under surveillance of which 2,151 are quarantined at home or in isolation wards; 3,486 have completed the mandatory 28-day quarantine period, and the rest have left the state.

ALL ACTIVE CASES HAVE JAMAAT LINK

All the 15 cases active in the state are either Tablighi Jamaat workers or their primary contacts. Of the confirmed 32 cases, twenty-three were Jamaat workers.

So far, the authorities have identified 915 Jamaat workers on their primary contacts and put them under quarantine.