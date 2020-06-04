No immediate plans to open schools in Punjab: Singla

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:21 IST

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday said there are no immediate plans to open schools in the state.

Singla said the state government is focusing on online education, particularly content creation and transmission, through television channels and mobile applications. He said any decision on opening of schools (both government and private) will be taken after assessing the Covid-19 situation.

“The safety and security of children is our first priority. We will hold discussion the stakeholders before taking any decision,” Singla said even as the Union human resource development (HRD) ministry started discussions with the states and union territories to formulate the guidelines and standard operating procedures for reopening of schools after Covid-19.

Though the school education department has switched to online lessons and tests for students of government schools, there have been several issues, particularly with regard to access, connectivity children belonging to economically weaker families.