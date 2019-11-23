No operators for Janaushadhi stores at three Chandigarh hospitals

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2019

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana to provide quality but affordable medicines to the common man and one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet projects has failed to take off in the city.

The Chandigarh administration has failed to find parties willing to run the Janaushadhi stores in three hospitals here.

Chandigarh’s health department last year had allotted space in the civil hospitals of Sector 45 and 22 and the Manimajra Civil Hospital to Chandigarh’s Red Cross Society to run the Jan Aushadi Kendras. However, tendering process by the Society did not get a single response.

“Despite attempts nobody has come forward to run the centres till date. We are working on it. Possibilities of relaxing provisions under which the shops will be leased are also being considered,”said Sachin Rana, additional deputy commissioner, Chandigarh .

The adviser to the administrator has also called for a meeting next week to discuss implementing the programme, administration officials have said.The out-patient departments of the three hospitals on average get about 3,000 patients daily.

Ajay Jagga, a city-based lawyer, had, in a recent letter to UT administrator VPS Badnore complained about the chaos in hospitals with patients and attendants virtually pushing each and crowding pharmacies to get medicines, which he said was “inhuman” in a city like Chandigarh.

“If Jan Aushadhi store is provided with proper stocks and opened at proper places, I think the rush can be reduced and patients/attendants will be at ease,” Jagga’s letter read.

The scheme would not work otherwise, dealing a big blow to the Central government’s initiatives,” he wrote.

‘Issue taken up’

When contacted, Dr G Dewan, director, health services, said talks were continuing with authorities concerned to start the services. “I cannot comment on why the shops haven’t been allotted, but we are taking up the issue with the authorities verbally and otherwise too,”he said.

“Our department is providing essential medicines but more stores with cheap but effective medicines will help in strengthening the healthcare system,” he added.