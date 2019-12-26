e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
No political conferences, lavish langars at Shaheedi Jor Mela this year

chandigarh Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
A devotee taking a dip in the holy sarovar at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela on Thursday.
A devotee taking a dip in the holy sarovar at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela on Thursday.(BHARAT BHUSHAN/HT)
         

Devotees visiting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib for the Shaheedi Jor Mela on Monday, hailed the decision of political parties to not organise any political conference this year.

In 2017, Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, had imposed a ban on such conferences, as instead of paying tributes, leaders would go for mud-slinging.

The much needed religious fervour has returned to the occasion after lakhs of devotees paid obeisance on the first day of the fair that is organised every year to remember the sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Godind Singh — Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh — who were bricked alive during these days in 1705.

Many people coming to the fair said that political parties would use the occasion for personal gains and attack opposing parties.

Parminder Singh, of Fatehgarh Sahib, said, “I visit Jor Mela every year. In the past, politicians used the three-day affair that should ideally be for selflessness and sacrifice, to get political benefits. Thankfully, the chaos of politics was missing this year.”

Another devotee, Ranjit Singh, of Nabha, said that the young generations should be told about the sacrifices of Sikh gurus and the Sahibzadas (sons of Guru Gobind Singh) rather than getting engrossed in politics.

The Akal Takht and Shiromani Akali Dal have also banned people from organising lavish langars (community kitchen) on the occasion. Permission are being granted to organise simple langars only.

Randhir Singh, a devotee from Shutrana, said, “Year after year, we witnessed lavish langars being organised which included jalebis, kheer and other sweets, which is not right as the mela marks a major tragedy for the Sikh community.”

“This year, simple langars are being arranged near the gurdwara complex by the devotees and different organisations from across state and outside,” he said.

