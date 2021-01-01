Residents rue lack of safety measures at construction sites in Ludhiana

chandigarh

At a time when multiple development projects are being taken up the municipal corporation (MC) including Pakhowal Road ROB/RUB project, reconstruction of BRS Nagar canal bridge and transformation of Malhar Road into a smart one, residents have raised concern over improper safety measures at the construction sites which may be dangerous for commuters, especially during foggy nights.

Residents said that lives of commuters are being put at risk in absence of three-layer barricading and reflective tapes and LED lights at the construction sites.

While Pakhowal and Malhar Road projects are being taken up by MC under Smart City Project, the reconstruction of the BRS Nagar canal bridge is being done by the irrigation department, but the funds have been allocated by the civic body.

Rahul Verma, member of the Punjab Road Safety Council, said that the construction company has even failed to install early warning boards and lives are being put in jeopardy despite the company charging the department to create traffic diversions.

”There should be three-layer barricading at all construction sites wherein plastic barricading is placed at the first point, iron barricades at second and then concrete boulders are kept. On moving towards the construction site, the commuters should first hit the plastic barricading and stop. If one directly hits the boulder or iron barricades, it might prove fatal. Further, no early warning boards have been installed in the city to alert commuters,” Verma said.

He added that sand bags have been kept at BRS Nagar canal bridge with no reflective tape or LED lights installed. Similar violations are also seen at Malhar Road where a motorcyclist fell into a pit dug by the authorities to install pipelines recently.

Karandeep Singh, a resident of Karnail Singh Nagar, said, “A lot of accidents take place when conditions are foggy and the authorities should take note of the issue before any accidents takes place at the construction sites. The residents of the city might be aware of the construction works, but outsiders are not, and they might end up in fatal accidents”

Despite several attempts, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal was not available for comments.