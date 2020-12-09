e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No takers for Ludhiana Improvement Trust complex, committee formed to reduce reserve price further

No takers for Ludhiana Improvement Trust complex, committee formed to reduce reserve price further

The complex was initially put on auction for ₹197 crore in 2009 and 2013, but in the last two auctions, the reserve price was reduced to ₹157 crore

chandigarh Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) failing to auction its complex on Rani Jhansi road even after four attempts.
Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) failing to auction its complex on Rani Jhansi road even after four attempts.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

With the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) failing to auction its complex on Rani Jhansi road even after four attempts, authorities have decided to form a price fixation committee to decide on further reduction of the property’s reserve price.

The complex worth crores is located on 2.2 acres of prime land but has turned out to be a white elephant for the LIT as they failed to bring it to any use even after 13 years of its completion. The project was completed in 2007 at a cost of around ₹15 crore.

The complex was initially put on auction for ₹197 crore in 2009 and 2013, but in the last two auctions, the reserve price was reduced to ₹157 crore. But despite that, it failed to attract any bidders.

The local bodies department has directed the LIT to involve deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma in deciding the new reserve price so that it is not reduced to less than the market value of the property.

An LIT official requesting anonymity said the idea to auction the complex as one unit has turned out to be a bad decision. There are two basements for parking, restaurant, coffee shop, bank spaces, 10 showrooms, 38 offices among other facilities in the complex and these should have been auctioned separately, the official added.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam said, “The complex has turned out to be a white elephant due to misgovernance and maladministration of the SAD-BJP government. The local bodies department and LIT is making efforts to sell off the property and now a decision has been taken to form a price fixation committee under the chairmanship of the DC.”

top news
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Delhi: For first time this season, minimum temperature falls below 10°C
Delhi: For first time this season, minimum temperature falls below 10°C
Rs 1 crore cap in draft norms on standard accident insurance policies: Irdai
Rs 1 crore cap in draft norms on standard accident insurance policies: Irdai
Mother of five allegedly gang raped by 17 men in Jharkhand’s Dumka
Mother of five allegedly gang raped by 17 men in Jharkhand’s Dumka
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In