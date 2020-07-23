No weekend curfew in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Jul 23, 2020

Despite a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases over the last fortnight, the UT administration has once again stepped back from imposing a weekend curfew in the city and will not be restricting crowds at public places such as the Sukhna Lake.

Both the proposals were under consideration for some time, but during the war room review chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday, decisions were taken to identify micro-containment zones across the city and depute more officials at public places for stricter enforcement of social distancing.

The city has seen a jump in Covid-19 cases this month, with 29 people reported positive on Wednesday, taking the count to 780.

In June, on an average, around 4.9 cases were reported per day Chandigarh, a number that jumped to around 15.45 cases per day.

On putting off weekend curfew plans, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “The prop