No weekend curfew in Chandigarh

Administrator VPS Badnore orders MC commissioner, DC to focus on strict implementation of social distancing and face mask rules and creation of micro containment zones

chandigarh Updated: Jul 23, 2020 02:10 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh, India July 19, 2020: Residents crowd the inner market of sector 8 even as the number of covid cases continues to rise daily in Chandigarh on Sunday19 July 2020.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times.
Despite a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases over the last fortnight, the UT administration has once again stepped back from imposing a weekend curfew in the city and will not be restricting crowds at public places such as the Sukhna Lake.

Both the proposals were under consideration for some time, but during the war room review chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore on Wednesday, decisions were taken to identify micro-containment zones across the city and depute more officials at public places for stricter enforcement of social distancing.

The city has seen a jump in Covid-19 cases this month, with 29 people reported positive on Wednesday, taking the count to 780.

In June, on an average, around 4.9 cases were reported per day Chandigarh, a number that jumped to around 15.45 cases per day.

On putting off weekend curfew plans, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “The prop

