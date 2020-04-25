Only one hostel to be vacated in Panjab University: Parida

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:18 IST

After 350 students visited Panjab University to get their belongings on Saturday, UT adviser Manoj Parida said only one hostel will be converted into an isolation facility for Covid-19 patients for the time being. In a tweet, Parida said, “PU students, relax. We will convert only the international students’ hostel into an isolation facility for now. The other two will not be vacated immediately. They will be used as a last resort, only if there is a huge outbreak.” He added that no student needs to travel to pick up their belongings right now.