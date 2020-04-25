e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Only one hostel to be vacated in Panjab University: Parida

Only one hostel to be vacated in Panjab University: Parida

UT adviser said no student needs to travel to pick up their belongings right now

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UT adviser Manoj Parida tweeted that only the international students’ hostel will be converted into an isolation facility for now.
UT adviser Manoj Parida tweeted that only the international students' hostel will be converted into an isolation facility for now.
         

After 350 students visited Panjab University to get their belongings on Saturday, UT adviser Manoj Parida said only one hostel will be converted into an isolation facility for Covid-19 patients for the time being. In a tweet, Parida said, “PU students, relax. We will convert only the international students’ hostel into an isolation facility for now. The other two will not be vacated immediately. They will be used as a last resort, only if there is a huge outbreak.” He added that no student needs to travel to pick up their belongings right now.

