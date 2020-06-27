Open manholes, potholed roads in Ludhiana pose threat to residents during rainy season

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:04 IST

While the civic body is making tall claims regarding monsoon preparedness, broken manhole covers and potholed roads in different parts of the city are giving an open invitation to road accidents during the rainy season.

Potholes can be witnessed on both main and internal roads in Dugri, Model Town Extension, Shastri Nagar, Giaspura among other areas. Apart from potholes, gravel spread on roads is also a major threat to two-wheelers riders as vehicles skid over the gravel.

A broken manhole in Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

A shopkeeper in Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri, Gurjit Singh, said, “The condition of manhole covers is pathetic in their area even though deputy mayor Sarabjit Kaur represents the ward in the General House of the MC. At a coverless manhole, residents have placed bricks around it to avoid accidents. However, accidents can take place at such places when roads are flooded during rainy season.”

A resident of Dugri, Baljeet Singh, said, “Roads in their area have been in a bad shape for a long time. During the rainy season, it becomes difficult for people to judge a pothole on the road due to accumulated water. Accidents have also taken place in the past, but no one is paying heed to the problem.”

Difference in the level of roads and manhole covers is also a major issue, as a sudden bump makes it difficult for a commuter to balance the two-wheeler.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor, representing ward number 2, Gurmail Singh Jajji, said, “Manhole covers in Khajoor colony, 30 Feet Road and main Bahadurke Road are in a bad shape. After the construction of roads in the area, there is a difference between the level of roads and manholes, which gives a bumpy ride to the commuters. Also, it is difficult to judge the manholes due to water accumulation.”

Despite attempts made to reach MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, he was not available for comments.