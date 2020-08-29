e-paper
Panjab University awarded MAKA trophy for 2nd time in a row

President Ram Nath Kovind virtually conferred the coveted trophy for top-performing university in inter-university sports tournaments

chandigarh Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar (right) and sports director Parminder Singh with the MAKA trophy on Saturday.
PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar (right) and sports director Parminder Singh with the MAKA trophy on Saturday. (HT Photo)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind virtually conferred the much-coveted Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) trophy for top-performing university in inter-university sports tournaments to Panjab University for the second time in a row on Saturday.

Raj Kumar, vice-chancellor, PU, attended the virtual ceremony from Chandigarh. Later, he addressed the employees of the directorate of sports, PU, at the gymnasium hall. He appreciated the efforts of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for virtually organising the ceremony despite difficulties amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The V-C lauded the athletes, coaches and the entire team of directorate of sports led by Parminder Singh, director, and Rakesh Malik, deputy director.

He assured them of all necessary help and support to the sports department. Parminder Singh assured that concerted efforts will be made for improvement in the coming year.

