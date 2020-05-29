e-paper
Panjab University issues guidelines for conducting exams in July

Students from containment zones not to be allowed

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 05:00 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Wearing of face masks and a distance of four to six feet between examinees has been made mandatory.
Panjab University has issued new guidelines for conducting examinations as the varsity plans to hold semester examinations in July.

These standard operative procedures (SOPs) were issued by the examination branch of the university to the heads of departments (HoDs) and all affiliated colleges.

According to the guidelines, staffers on examination duty have to download the Arogya Setu application. The maximum strength of examination centres will be 150 and duration of examinations will be two hours. Wearing of masks is mandatory for teachers, staff and students.

The guidelines also mention that no candidate or staff from containment zones or red zones will be allowed in the examination centre.

Moreover, any student or staffer having symptoms of Covid-19 or under quarantine will not be allowed into the centre. A distance of four to six feet between examinees has been made mandatory.

Also, thermal screening of every entrant in the examination hall is mandatory. Examination halls will be sanitised before the exams commence.

The guidelines allow the appointment of additional assistant superintendent to ensure the norms.

Employees above 65-years-old, pregnant woman and physically challenged persons will not be put on examination duty, as per the guidelines.

STUDENTS RAISE CONCERNS

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president, Chetan Chaudhary said, “This just shows that education for Panjab University is just about examinations. They have formulated a very poor strategy and these guidelines lack clarity.”

Nikhil Narmeta, president of the Panjab University National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said, “If students from containment zones and red zones are not allowed in the examination centres, what is the alternative that will be provided to them?”

PU’s controller of examinations, Parvinder Singh said, “PU authorities have taken cognizance of the unanticipated situation and notified SOPs for the conduct of semester examinations in July.”

“If a student cannot appear in the examination as they reside in a red zone or containment zone, permission will be granted for special examination later. Safety and security is paramount for university authorities. A proper notice will be sent to all the colleges and departments in this regard,” he added.

Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid update: Flight passengers infected; China’s plan; Karnataka blockade
