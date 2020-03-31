Panjab University offers to help Chandigarh admn in testing of Covid-19 samples

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:58 IST

In the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus in the city, Panjab University has offered its services to the administration for testing Covid-19 samples.

PU registrar Karamjeet Singh, in a letter to director health services wrote, “The teachers’ fraternity of PU can help the administration in many different areas, including testing of Covid-19 samples,”

PU said the departments of microbiology and biotechnology have requisite facilities to test samples using RT-PCR instrument and the BSL-2 (biological safety level-2) laboratory with negative pressure (requirement for testing such samples).

The varsity has offered help from trained research scholars, if the administration provides them standard kits and personal protection equipment (PPE).

“We have the infrastructure at our department to help the Chandigarh administration in testing Covid-19 samples,” said a professor of the microbiology department.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “During this pandemic, we feel it is our duty to assist the Chandigarh administration. Since we have the infrastructure and scientists available, we must utilise them in the public interest.”

PU’s BioNEST gets funds for research

Panjab University’s BioNEST has received ₹6 lakh from Techinvention Lifecare Private Limited, a Mumbai-based private Biotechnology firm, for research on Covid-19.

Rohit Sharma, the project leader of BioNEST-PU said, “Such collaborations help in utilising the bio-incubator as a place for dedicated research to provide services in the national interest.