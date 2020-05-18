Panjab University plans to reopen research labs

chandigarh

Updated: May 18, 2020 19:39 IST

Panjab University is planning to reopen research labs on its campus, which have been closed since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The reopening was discussed in a meeting of department heads chaired by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

The move comes after restrictions on movement were eased in the tricity.

“It was decided during the meeting that labs will be reopened only after sanitising them. Also, only research scholars living in the tricity can work there after following all precautionary measures,” the chairperson of a department who attended the meeting said, pleading anonymity.

The number of students will be restricted and chairpersons have been told to coordinate with faculty for opening labs in a planned manner to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The research work in the varsity has been badly hit since the lockdown began and many projects have been left incomplete.

Professor Ashwani Koul said, “Researchers are eager to start their work. But, it must be done after taking all precautions. Alot of research work is pending in the departments, and it is the best way to utilise the summer break.”

RESUMPTION OF CLASSES, EXAMS AND ADMISSIONS DISCUSSED

Resumption of examinations, admission process and classes were also discussed at the meeting.

Heads of departments (HoDs) have been told to prepare an action plan for conducting examinations after the summer break is over.

It was also discussed, that before the examinations commence, classes will be held for around 15 days to cover remaining syllabus and other practical work.

On May 13, PU resumed functioning of its offices with 33% staff on rotation basis after getting permission from the Chandigarh administration.