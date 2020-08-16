Panjab University postpones senate elections, Goyal group cries foul

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:45 IST

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, Panjab University has deferred the senate elections, scheduled to start on August 24, by two months.

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s order, announced by registrar Karamjeet Singh on Saturday, comes eight days before the elections of faculties from where six members are elected to the 91-member senate, the apex governing body of PU.

The term of the present senate will end on October 31.

Earlier, the varsity had consulted the UT administration over conducting the senate polls. “Consequent upon the advice conveyed by the adviser to the administrator, Chandigarh administration, the vice-chancellor in exercise of powers conferred under regulation 12.2, Chapter II-B, PU calendar volume-1, 2007, has postponed for the time being the dates of election of all constituencies with immediate effect for two months or till the MHA Covid-19 pandemic guidelines are revised and permission granted by the Chandigarh administration, whichever is earlier,” states the order issues by the university.

PU’s senate election is headed for a two-cornered contest between the Goyal alliance, led by Ashok Goyal and Navdeep Goyal, and the BJP-DAV alliance. Both alliances had differing stances on the conduct of senate polls and had also written to PU chancellor Venkaiah Naidu about it.

While the BJP-DAV alliance was pushing for the polls to be deferred, the Goyal side stood firm on holding them as per schedule.

Senator Navdeep Goyal said, “They were losing and that is why wanted the polls to be postponed. They want to buy more time. We are working on our future strategy and have written to the vice-chancellor to share the basis of postponing the polls.”

“All stakeholders should have been involved before taking a decision. I appeal to the university authorities to review their call and conduct the elections while following proper precautions. The democratic process must not be stalled,” said senator Rajat Sandhir, who is aligned with the Goyal group.

On the other hand, senator Subhash Sharma, who leads the BJP group, said, “Nothing is more important than human life. Some of our fellows are senior citizens and do not want to vote amid the pandemic. We are happy with the postponement of elections. Now, everyone will get a fair chance to vote.”

Senator Rabindra Nath Sharma said, “Except the registered graduate constituency, there seems to be no rationale in deferring the election of other constituencies. This has certainly dampened the democratic sentiment and process. The decision must be reviewed keeping in mind the democratic ethos and history of the university.”