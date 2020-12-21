Panjab University Teachers’ Association to continue protest over pending promotions

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 01:21 IST

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has decided to continue their protest on campus till the interviews of all teachers, whose cases are pending under the career advancement scheme (CAS), are not held.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the PUTA executive on Sunday. The teachers’ body has been protesting for the last 31 days over the CAS issue. The screening of a few teachers has already been started by PU, but PUTA has said that not a single selection committee has been held so far.

During the meeting, PUTA resolved that vice-chancellor Raj Kumar should be asked to present data of how many meetings of the selection and screening committees of CAS promotions had been held during the last one year.

Conduct of senate polls

PUTA executive body has also unanimously resolved that the V-C be impressed upon to get the elections of the senate conducted forthwith to avoid any complications in running the varsity smoothly.