Panjab University vice-chancellor nominated member of academic council of Central University of Haryana

His three-year term started on May 7

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar
Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar
         

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has been nominated member of the academic council of Central University of Haryana. His three-year term started on May 7. Kumar said he will fulfill his responsibility to the best of his ability.

