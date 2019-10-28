e-paper
Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Panthers party flays ban on mobile internet in Jammu

The mobile internet services were banned on August 5, as a preventive measure in the wake of abrogation of Article 370

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers party (JKNPP) on Monday flayed the ban on mobile internet in Jammu despite the region remaining peaceful.

The mobile internet services were banned on August 5, as a preventive measure in the wake of abrogation of Article 370. The decision to ban internet services was taken by the administration as a precautionary measure to prevent rumour mongering.

While addressing a press conference here, JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh said,“The government has failed to come up with any convincing explanation for the ban on mobile internet services in Jammu region for the past 85 days. Mobile internet services were restored for a day in August but were again snapped due to ‘technical snag’.

“It is unjustified to deny communication links to people especially in Jammu region where the situation is normal,” Singh added.

He questioned the state government on who will compensate for the losses sustained by various sections of society due to the internet curb. He added that businesses, banks and other commercial organisations have suffered immense losses due to the government’s unwarranted move. Singh said online bookings, reservations, online shopping, student activities pertaining to filling up of forms have also been adversely impacted.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 23:18 IST

