e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Parents flag concerns as schools in and around Chandigarh consider reopening

Parents flag concerns as schools in and around Chandigarh consider reopening

As deliberations continue at the Centre as well as the local level to re-open schools in phases, parents across the tricity are concerned about their children attending school amid the pandemic.

chandigarh Updated: May 13, 2020 01:50 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
While many are apprehensive, others feel online classes are not as effective as face-to-face classroom teaching.
While many are apprehensive, others feel online classes are not as effective as face-to-face classroom teaching.(KESHAV SINGH/HT)
         

“My 4-year-old daughter will be going to the school for the first time in her life. She is so young, she does not know a thing about coronavirus. How will the teachers ensure that she does not touch her face or wash her hands constantly? Will a child as young as her be safe in school?” asked a Panchkula-based parent, Manoj Khattri.

As deliberations continue at the Centre as well as the local level to re-open schools in phases, parents across the tricity are concerned about their children attending school amid the pandemic.

Although most of the parents are not in favour of sending their kids out yet, the group is divided when it comes to senior students who say they won’t mind sending them to the school if proper precautions are taken.

OKAY WITH SENDING SENIORS TO SCHOOL

Vikas Kumar, a shopkeeper based in Mohali, said, “My son is in class 10. It is a crucial year for him. Although he is taking the online classes, they are not as effective as regular classroom teaching. If students follow social distancing norms or the odd-even scheme is implemented, I think schooling could be safely resumed.”

Madhura Kapoor of Panchkula said, “Children learn the most from their peers. Eventually, schooling and classroom teaching have to start. It can begin in phases with the senior-most classes as they know how to behave themselves.”

On the other hand, parents of the students studying in junior classes say that the kids, even under strict supervision, cannot be made to ensure social distancing and hygiene.

Saumya Suman Rawat, a 33-year-old homemaker from Chandigarh, said, “A child who is not even capable of keeping their beds and study tables clean, schools are expecting them to be super vigilant.”

Dipti BR, an IT manager based in Panchkula, said, “When a school doesn’t allow kids to attend classes in case they have a regular flu, how can they force them to come to school now? Kids have low immunity,” adding, “Some parents are already taking unpaid leaves just to make sure their kids are home and safe.”

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In