e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Parents protest against Chandigarh school for charging fees amid lockdown

Parents protest against Chandigarh school for charging fees amid lockdown

The parents said their economic condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown and they can’t afford to pay the fees

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Parents of children studying in Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28 staged a protest outside the school against the collection of fees despite classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Similar protests were witnessed outside many city schools last month as well.

In the last 20 days, over 15 such protests have been staged by parents.

The parents said their economic condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown and they can’t afford to pay the fees. They added that schools were charging for facilities like air-conditioners and electricity which are not being used as classes are suspended.

Principal of Saint Soldier International School, Vijaya Siddhu said: “We are charging only monthly tuition fees and have reduced the amount according to government instructions. Many parents have appreciated the online classes conducted by the school. Our fee structure is extremely reasonable and most of the parents have paid the monthly fees and do not have any issue about it.

However, some parents feel that they should not pay fees because children are not coming to school but we would hope for them to understand that our teachers are making immense efforts to continue the academic process through online teaching, which itself is a huge change for both teachers and students.”

A joint complaint was also submitted by parents with 102 signatures to the fee regulatory body of Chandigarh.

top news
Nepal PM Oli out to prove a point; convenes special sitting to clear Lipulekh map
Nepal PM Oli out to prove a point; convenes special sitting to clear Lipulekh map
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
US Covid-19 cases over 2 million, expert warns of 100,000 more deaths
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
Do not consider Vijay Mallya’s asylum request, India messages UK
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
India mentions Pakistan’s GDP in stinging reply to Imran Khan’s help offer
US sees 1.54 million new jobless claims as coronavirus layoffs go on
US sees 1.54 million new jobless claims as coronavirus layoffs go on
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
In India’s China policy, a mix of three approaches | Opinion
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In