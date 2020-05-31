Punjab Agricultural University gives warm send-off to retiring Dr Bhalla

chandigarh

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:32 IST

Observing lockdown norms, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) fraternity bade an e-farewell to noted Punjabi film star and head, department of extension education, Dr Jaswinder Bhalla, which was live-streamed on the Facebook page of the legendary artist.

The farewell ceremony was led by vice-chancellor (V-C) Padma Shri awardee Dr BS Dhillon.

Dr Dhillon, while wishing for Dr Bhalla’s long and healthy life, lauded his hard work and dedication due to which he proved himself a perfect blend of an artist and agricultural scientist.

The V-C said the university would always look for Dr Bhalla’s support and hoped the latter would stay in touch with the institution.

Highlighting the role played by artists in helping Punjab tide over various kinds of challenges, Dr Dhillon called upon the film, music and stage artists as well as writers to lead from the front in the social reconstruction of the state.

Former V-Cs Dr KS Aulakh and Dr MS Kang graced the occasion with their presence online and appreciated Dr Bhalla’s impeccable management of his dual professions.

In his touching address, Dr Bhalla gave credit to the university for giving him a conducive platform and professional guidance to realise his personal and professional dreams.

Dr Bhalla’s journey to stardom started as a student from the stage of PAU in the I980s. He joined the university as a lecturer in the department of extension education in 1989.

For more than 30 years, Dr Bhalla not only ruled the Punjabi film industry as a fine artist, he was the ambassador and face of PAU in the eyes of public. On stage, he could keep audiences entertained for hours with his wit and humour during the university’s kisan melas.

Apart from senior officers of the university, executive members of the teachers and non-teachers’ associations and Dr Bhalla’s fans from around the world came online to wish him on day of his retirement.