PEC to decide on next semester online classes on June 16

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:42 IST

The senate of the Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, will be meeting on June 16 to decide if the institute will continue with online classes for the next semester or not.

A proposal for the same has already been prepared and will be tabled in the senate meeting. The agenda for the meeting was approved on Friday.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “The senate members will take a decision whether to start online classes for the next semester or not. We want to opt for online classes so that the semester does not get delayed.”

The institute is planning to start its next semester from July end if the senate approves the proposal to go online for all courses. Discussions regarding the proposal have been done during several meetings with all stakeholders.

The senate members will also take a decision on how to evaluate the second year and third year students. In the last meeting, decision regarding the evaluation of fourth year students was taken.

Department of metallurgical and materials engineering professor JD Sharma said, “It is expected that educational institutes will not be opening soon. If we open the institute, students will have to travel from different areas which can be risky in the current situation. We will have to look for options to minimise the academic loss till the time any guidelines are issued by the government.”

No increase in M Tech seats for 2020-21

The senate in its emergency meeting held in May had resolved that in view of the expected high response to MTech admissions this year, the notional increase in the number of seats is deferred for 2020-21 academic year. Earlier, the increase in seats was approved by PEC.