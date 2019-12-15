Penalty for not segregating waste in Chandigarh on hold for now

chandigarh

Dec 15, 2019

The municipal corporation (MC) has decided against challaning people not segregating waste till its new door-to-door waste collection plan is in place.

The general House on Friday gave the go-ahead to MC to buy 300 new garbage collection vehicles with two compartments for dry and wet waste.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said the new system will be in place from March 1,2020, after which MC will ensure that people hand over segregated waste. “Those not complying will face penalty,” he added.

While the penalty for households is ₹200, it is ₹500 for commercial units and ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 for institutions.

Though MC made waste segregation at source mandatory from October 12, it has been unable to enforce it with penalties due to lack of adequate infrastructure for collecting segregated garbage.

‘STRENGTHEN WASTE SEGREGATION’

Yadav said so far waste segregation was not successful in Chandigarh because the garbage was picked up in carts. “These will now be replaced with modern vehicles with provision for segregating waste handed over by residents and then transport it to MC’s secondary collection points,” he said.

Yadav said at present, the collected waste was sent to MC’s Sehaj Safai Kendras (SSKs).

“Over the next 10 months, we will be opening up three transfer stations in place of these SSKs that will work as secondary collection points. Here the dry and wet waste will be handled separately and finally be transported in the same format to the waste processing plant,” he said.

Each of these transfer stations will also have material recovery facility that will separate dry waste into recyclable and non-recyclable. While the recyclable waste will be sold in open market, other kind of waste will be sent to the processing plant for final disposal.

PLANT WORKING TO ALSO IMPROVE

MC officials said once the entire back-end operation was strengthened, MC will also work towards improving the efficiency of the waste processing plant.

So far, the plant has not been working to its full capacity, and one of the reasons is said to be MC’s failure in sending it waste in dry and wet form. The National Green Tribunal had also recently pulled up MC for its failure to streamline waste segregation in Chandigarh.