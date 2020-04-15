e-paper
PGIMER decision to stop staff from pooling money for safety gears draws flak

PGI Employees’ Union has written to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union health ministry stating that the decision is unreasonable on the part of the hospital administration

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The decision of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) directing faculty members and nurses to refrain from pooling money for buying safety gears at the departmental level has drawn flak from employees’ organisations.

The PGI Employees’ Union has written to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union health ministry stating that it is unreasonable on the part of the hospital administration to restrict health workers from arranging their own personal protective equipment (PPE) as it shows the insensitiveness and lack of compassion at a time of a pandemic.

Another organisation, Medicos Legal Action Group, has also demanded revocation of the orders.

“On the one hand, the PGIMER is not able to provide the equipment in the areas where there is considerable risk and, on the other, the administration is stopping employees to buy their own equipment. What kind of diktat is this?,” said Dr Neeraj Nagpal, convener of the group.

He added, “It is unethical on the part of the authorities to pass such orders at a time of scarcity of products.”

From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19 LIVE updates: More than 1,500 infected in Delhi, 32 dead so far
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
