PGIMER decision to stop staff from pooling money for safety gears draws flak

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:52 IST

The decision of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) directing faculty members and nurses to refrain from pooling money for buying safety gears at the departmental level has drawn flak from employees’ organisations.

The PGI Employees’ Union has written to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union health ministry stating that it is unreasonable on the part of the hospital administration to restrict health workers from arranging their own personal protective equipment (PPE) as it shows the insensitiveness and lack of compassion at a time of a pandemic.

Another organisation, Medicos Legal Action Group, has also demanded revocation of the orders.

“On the one hand, the PGIMER is not able to provide the equipment in the areas where there is considerable risk and, on the other, the administration is stopping employees to buy their own equipment. What kind of diktat is this?,” said Dr Neeraj Nagpal, convener of the group.

He added, “It is unethical on the part of the authorities to pass such orders at a time of scarcity of products.”