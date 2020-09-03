PGIMER sets up plasma bank

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:42 IST

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has set up a plasma bank to cater to Covid-19 patients lodged in different health facilities in Chandigarh.

The institute said that convalescent plasma will be issued based on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines for its off-label use and request forms must carry information on the clinical condition of the patient and severity of disease as per ICMR treatment guidelines

Government and private hospitals in UT wanting to use convalescent plasma treatment need to register with department of transfusion medicine, PGIMER, through an e-mail on plasmabankpgi@gmail.com by registering their phone number and e-mail ID with the designated nodal officer of their hospitals.

The nodal officers will send the patient’s clinical detail information on the email ID.

Once clinical indication for transfusion of CP is approved by the clinical team of PGIMER, patient attendants can submit request form along with patient’s sample, declaration form and patient’s clinical form. A minimum of three hours will be required to process this request following all Covid-19 precautions.

After confirmation of the blood group of the patient, one unit (200ml) of group specific convalescent plasma will be issued.

Convalescent plasma will be issued for free to patients admitted in PGIMER and other govt hospitals in Chandigarh. However, for private hospitals, minimum processing charges will be levied as per institute policy.

Plasma bank committee, PGI, Chandigarh, has recommended that nodal officers of hospitals outside PGI should share a list of Covid-19 recovered patients discharged from their hospitals with department of transfusion medicine and motivate them to donate plasma.

Recovered Covid patients willing to donate convalescent plasma can contact and fix their appointment for screening and testing with Dr Suchet Sachdev (7087009487) and Dr Divjot Singh Lamba (7087003371).