Chandigarh / PM Modi enquires about well-being of old associate's family in Chandigarh

PM Modi enquires about well-being of old associate’s family in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Apr 28, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Raj Kishore, son of his associate during the 90s, Hanuman Prasad, and asked him about the well-being of his family, friends in Chandigarh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Raj Kishore, son of his associate during the 90s, Hanuman Prasad, and asked him about the well-being of his family, friends in Chandigarh.(HT FILE)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Raj Kishore, son of his associate during the 90s, Hanuman Prasad, and asked him about the well-being of his family, friends in Chandigarh.

Kishore, who is currently the treasurer of Chandigarh’s BJP unit, said the PM called and spoke to him for almost half an hour on Monday night.

He said apart from enquiring about his 75-year-old mother, Chunni Devi, Modi asked about the well being of his former associates including Yashpal Mahajan, Desraj Tandon, Yudhvir Sharda.

Modi was the BJP in-charge of Chandigarh, Haryana and HP when he lived with Kishore’s father in Sector 7, Panchkula.

Kishore said he told the PM about all relief initiatives being carried out by the BJP in Chandigarh. He said the PM also cautioned him of the red zones in Chandigarh and its satellite towns.

BJP President Arun Sood said the PM’s love and concern for City Beautiful has no end and the citizens have to follow the lockdown strictly and live up to his expectations.

