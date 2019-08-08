Poetry week concludes at Sacred Souls’ School

chandigarh

A week-long inter-house poetry contest organised by Sacred Souls’ School culminated on Wednesday. Students recited poems in English, Hindi and Punjabi. A monologue contest was also held. In the English poetry competition, Babardeep Singh Gill stood first and Ekampreet Khattra stood second. In the Hindi poetry contest, Millanpreet Singh was declared the winner while Deepinder Kaur stood second. In the Punjabi category, Anoopdeep K Nagra stood first and Parneet Kaur stood second. Prabhleen Kaur was declared the winner of the monologue contest while Kuljot Prakash Singh stood second.

Students of Jainendra Public shine in soccer

The football team of Jainendra Public School bagged the second position in the district-level inter-school football under-17 championship, organised at St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, on Wednesday.

Amit Kumar, Anshaj Pandey, Aryaveer, Vivek Kumar and Piyush Kumar were selected for the state-level championship.

Principal Saroj Sharma and vice-principal Poonam lauded the team’s efforts.

Foundation day celebrations at Spring Dale

Spring Dale Senior Secondary School celebrated its 38th foundation day on Wednesday. Managing director Avinash Kaur Walia was the chief guest. The event commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony followed by shabad gayan.

The highlight of the event was a fusion dance which was an amalgamation of semi-classical, lavni, dandia, Russian and Euthopian dance.

Principal Anil Kumar Sharma appreciated the efforts of the staff and students.

New council inducted at Sat Paul Mittal

The investiture ceremony of the Senior and Junior school was conducted on Wednesday at Sat Paul Mittal School.

The badges were pinned on the new council members by principal Bhupinder Gogia.The council took an oath to work in sync with the vision and mission of the school.

Nipun Jain and Mudita Jain were selected as the student leaders. Abhiraj Gupta, and Barbie Chawla were appointed as the head boy and head girl(senior school). Armaan Gupta and Gunisha Kaur were made the head boy and head girl of the junior school.

