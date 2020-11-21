Positivity rate among voluntary Covid tests 3% in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 07:49 IST

The Covid-19 positivity rate among random and/or voluntary tests conducted in Chandigarh’s containment zones, markets areas and among high-risk groups, in the span of the last 45 days, has come out to be around 3%, official data reveals.

The UT health department had last month constituted five teams under its associated hospitals to conduct voluntary testing across the city.

Most of the tests were conducted through the rapid antigen method, while the people exhibiting symptoms were tested through the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction technique (RT-PCR).

Till November 19, the mobile testing teams conducted 10,645 tests out of which 312 were found to be infected.

Dr VK Nagpal, joint director of the UT health department, said that the majority of those found positive were not exhibiting any symptoms and such an exercise was helpful to contain the spread. “This also gives an idea of the asymptomatic population that has been infected and we have been able to isolate a good number of people this way,” he added.

Overall positivity rate in UT 12.6%

Since the start of the pandemic in March till late September, the focus of the UT administration was on testing of close contacts of positive persons and those exhibiting major symptoms or persons with travel history. After the surge in cases in September, however, the strategy was modified to make testing more accessible in dispensaries around the city.

UT has conducted a total of 1,30,070 tests out of which 16,472 were found to be positive, suggesting an overall positivity rate of 12.6%.

For this month, the UT health department has said that the target is to test around 35,000 persons, against the 29,000 tests conducted in October. Dr Amandeep Kang, director UT health department, said, “Even though the number of tests decreased during the festive days, we are expecting it to increase to 4,000-5,000 during this month. The proportion of RT-PCR tests is being maintained above 30% of the total tests conducted.”