Pre-primary students in Ludhiana dist to be tested remotely

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:02 IST

As many as 35,600 students of pre-primary classes from government schools in the district will be evaluated via call or through video conferencing between November 18 to 21.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Lalit Kishore Ghai, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), has instructed the district education officer (elementary) and block primary education officers that no student be asked to report to school to appear for the assessment and the testing be conducted remotely.

The council will send list of questions to be asked a day before the exam. The teachers must inform parents regarding when the exam will be held so they are available to guide their wards and help them appear for the evaluation.

As per guidelines, teachers have been directed to evaluate 15 students daily and coordinate with parents so that every child can appear.

In the last eight months, PPTs related to social, moral and creative development of students have been sent to parents and teachers have explained basic concepts to the kids via virtual platforms.

Teachers have also conducted activities where students narrated poems and stories online to improve their communication skills. For their creative development, students participated in a plethora of activities including drawing and clay modelling.

District education officer (elementary), Rajinder Kaur, said: “Teachers had conducted meetings with parents last month and told them about the assessment exam. The teachers are also in touch with the students and regularly send them material to help them understand the concepts. Schools which have a large number of students in pre-primary classes will be helped by team members of “Parho Punjab Parhao Punjab” and buddy groups formed by the education department.”