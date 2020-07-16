PU may start online teaching for ongoing classes from August

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:44 IST

The online teaching process of ongoing classes at the teaching departments of Panjab University, its affiliated colleges, regional centres and constituent colleges may start from the first week of August.

This was discussed in a meeting held on Thursday of a committee constituted by the PU syndicate to decide on examinations, admission process and academic session.

During the meeting, the panel headed by syndicate member Navdeep Goyal decided that online teaching should be commenced from the first week of August at the teaching departments of the university.

Requesting anonymity, a committee member said, “The members agreed that online teaching for ongoing classes should be started from first week of August for both teaching departments of PU and its affiliated colleges without further delay.”

A subcommittee has also been constituted to look into the technical part of the online teaching.

However, no final decision was taken regarding the conduct of final semester examination in the university.

The tentative date for the commencement of teaching for UG first year classes in affiliated colleges is September 1.