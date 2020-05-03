PU starts compiling data of students stranded in Chandigarh due to lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:28 IST

Panjab University (PU) and city colleges have commenced the process of compiling data of the students stranded in Chandigarh and are coordinating efforts to send them home.

A day after the Union ministry of home affairs issued guidelines for allowing stranded students to go home amid the lockdown, PU on Saturday said, “All the wardens have been asked to make a list of students residing in the hostels, so that the information can be uploaded on the Chandigarh administration portal which will enable them to go home. Dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar is coordinating and compiling the data.”

The wardens have also been asked to verify that the students and mess/canteen workers have registered for the e-passes.

The varsity, in a statement, also said that Nahar and Rajiv Tiwari, nodal officer of Chandigarh, are in touch to ensure the students’ movement.

Nahar said that there are around 180 residents in the hostel who got stuck due to lockdown. “They need to be reunited with their families for their emotional and daily need support. They belong to various states such as Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, etc,” he said.

A day before, director higher education Rubinderjit Singh Brar had also asked the city colleges to inform about the students stranded due to the lockdown. There are over 11 colleges in Chandigarh and the overall student strength is over one lakh. Most of them had already left before the lockdown was announced.