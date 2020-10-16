e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana HC Bar body polls: Three in fray for president’s post

Punjab and Haryana HC Bar body polls: Three in fray for president’s post

The polls are slated for November 6.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Incumbent Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa is among the three lawyers contesting for the post of president of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) polls, slated for November 6.

The other two candidates are GBS Dhillon and Puneeta Sethi. Three candidates— Hirdey Pal Singh Rahi, Vikas Malik and Sharmila Sharma— are contesting for the post of vice-president.

Chanchal K Singla, Ravinder Kumar Bangar and Aman Rani Sharma are in the fray for the post of honorary secretary and Kanu Sharma and Manjit Kaur are fighting for the post of joint secretary. As of treasurer’s post, Jagjit Singh Chatrath, Parampreet Singh Bajwa and Sahil Gambhir are contesting.

The election committee chairman senior advocate KS Sidhu said that Sanjay Bansal has been declared elected in the category of senior executive member and Daljit Kaur in the woman member category. Eight candidates were declared elected for the posts of executive members above 10 years. But the election will be held for seven posts of the executive members below 10 years for which nine are in the fray. The polling and counting will take place on November 6 for the Bar body with nearly 4,000 voters.

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In