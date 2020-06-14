e-paper
Punjab CM assures to look into Sangrur women college admission issue

The college had recently decided to stop admissions to its BA courses for the academic session 2020-21

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has assured leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema that he would look into the admission issue of Akal Degree College for Women. The college had recently decided to stop admissions to its BA courses for the academic session 2020-21. The college’s decision triggered uproar among the student unions and Dalit outfits in the district.

“I received a letter from CM Amarinder Singh today, who assured me that he is looking into the matter. However, the AAP will not allow college management to stop admission to BA course. If the management will try to shut the college, we will intensify our agitation,” Cheema said on Sunday.

Akal Degree College for Women management committee chairperson Karanvir Singh Sibia had said that college was suffering from losses and could not afford more economic burden.

Capital to double tests in two days, treble them in six: Amit Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi's Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
After state, monsoon arrives in city
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
The NDA's false parenthood claim, writes Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of 'fleeting life' in last Instagram post
Covid update: India's new treatment protocol; China fresh scare; diabetes link
