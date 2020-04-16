‘Punjab colleges, varsities will need 15 days to prepare for exams after lockdown’

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:14 IST

After the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted, the educational institutes of Punjab should be given at least 15 days to prepare for examinations, representatives of various varsities suggested during a meet held by the department of higher education on Thursday.

A videoconference was held on Thursday wherein vice-chancellors of Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and controller of examinations, Panjab University, along with other state government officials discussed policies regarding examinations and admissions for the next session in the universities and colleges of the state.

“It was suggested that at least 15 days of classes should be held to enable the students to complete practical projects, internal exams and other internal assessments before the schedule of exams is notified,” said an official who attended the meet.

The department of higher education and languages of Punjab government had earlier written a letter to Panjab University, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, seeking their suggestions regarding the examinations.

Rahul Bhandari, secretary of higher education and languages, Punjab government, said, “Since we have students in rural areas too, it was discussed that in addition to online classes, 15 days will be given to the institutes to hold classes.”

“However, we are waiting for the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) as the body too constituted a panel to discuss the matter,” said Bhandari.

“It was also discussed that timely examination and declaration of results of outgoing classes should be the priority,” said an official.