e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab farmer leaders walk out of meeting with Union agriculture secretary

Punjab farmer leaders walk out of meeting with Union agriculture secretary

Say they were expecting to meet ‘competent authority’ such as agriculture minister, announce rail blockade shall continue; to meet in Chandigarh on Thursday to decide on further course

chandigarh Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:01 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab farmers protesting on a rail track near Amritsar. The farm union activists have laid siege to key rail routes in Punjab since September 24, impacting the supply of the essential services such as coal for the state’s thermal power generation units, the movement of foodgrains to consumer states from Punjab’s godowns, and the supply of fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate and urea needed for sowing Rabi crops.
Punjab farmers protesting on a rail track near Amritsar. The farm union activists have laid siege to key rail routes in Punjab since September 24, impacting the supply of the essential services such as coal for the state’s thermal power generation units, the movement of foodgrains to consumer states from Punjab’s godowns, and the supply of fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate and urea needed for sowing Rabi crops.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)
         

Representatives of farmer unions from Punjab walked out of a meeting with Union agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal at Krishi Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday, saying they were expecting to meet Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar who could decide on their demands to repeal the three farm laws.

With the meeting ending on an inconclusive note, the farmer union leaders said the rail blockade and protests will continue even as they meet in Chandigarh on Thursday to decide on the further course of action.

“We accepted the Centre’s invite for talks but were disappointed. Contrary to our suggestion, there was no one at the meeting who could decide on our demands,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, the general secretary of Bharti Kisan Union (Dakounda), a key farm union of Punjab.

When Agarwal tried to pacify the seven farmer representatives, asking them to stay for talks, they handed over their memorandum of demands and walked out.

“We refused to talk to him (Agarwal) but we gave him the memorandum in which we have demanded that the new laws be repealed. We want the minimum support price (MSP) on all crops to be made a legal right for farmers and open-ended procurement should be guaranteed. The proposed power bill that the Centre plans to adjudicate should also not be introduced as it will further hit farmers,” Patiala said.

BID TO DELAY DECISION ON DEMANDS: FARMERS

On the “competent authority”, he said: “We were expecting Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar or at least the minister of state to talk to us, but we were made to meet the agriculture secretary. We see this as an attempt to delay decision-making on our demands.”

The farm union activists have laid siege to key rail routes in Punjab since September 24, impacting the supply of the essential services such as coal for the state’s thermal power generation units, the movement of foodgrains to consumer states from Punjab’s godowns, and the supply of fertilisers such as di-ammonium phosphate and urea needed for sowing Rabi crops.

After the Centre invited the farm unions for talks, 29 farm bodies of the 30 protesting against the farm laws nominated seven spokespersons.

ANTI-GOVT SLOGANS RAISED OUTSIDE KRISHI BHAWAN

On coming out of Krishi Bhawan, the farm union representatives raised anti-government slogans. They were joined by at least 50 representatives of different farm bodies had gathered outside the meeting venue.

Police personnel were deployed outside Krishi Bhawan to avert any untoward incident.

top news
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
IMD’s improved air quality models capture air pollution spike in Delhi
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
In 1st response to same-sex marriage, Centre cites 5,000 yrs of Sanatan Dharma
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In