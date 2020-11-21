Punjab gangster Sukha Gill claims responsibility on FB for killing Dera Sacha Sauda follower

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:53 IST

Hours after the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower at Bhagta Bhaika village in Bathinda district on Friday evening, gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukha Gill Lamme, claimed responsibility for the attack through a Facebook post.

Police said the claim of shooting Manohar Lal Arora, 53, a foreign exchange dealer, was made around midnight on Friday and the authorities are verifying it.

The Facebook post in Punjabi claims that the crime was committed by Rajinder and Aman to avenge the sacrilege incidents of 2015.

A post from the gangster’s social media page threatens to eliminate anyone involved in the sacrilege of the scriptures of Sikhs.

A resident of Lamme near Ludhiana’s Jagraon town, Sukha is known for committing crimes and using FB to take responsibility for it.

Bathinda range inspector general of police Jaskaran Singh said: “Our teams are working on various leads. We have no comment to offer as investigation is on.”

VICTIM’S SON MAIN ACCUSED IN 2015 SACRILEGE INCIDENT

Manohar’s son Jatinderbir Arora, alias Jimmy, is the main accused in a 2015 incident of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurusar village. The deceased was not an accused in any sacrilege case.

Jimmy was released on bail in May last year.

TWO PISTOLS WERE USED TO KILL VICTIM

Manohar was shot dead by two masked men from close range at his office on Friday evening. Police sources said the accused had come on a motorcycle with their faces covered.

Police sources said one of the assailants used two pistols to shoot Manohar, while the other accused also opened fire. Manohar collapsed after several rounds were fired. He was declared dead at a private medical college in the district.

Senior superintendent of police BS Virk said the shooters did not take away any cash from the spot.