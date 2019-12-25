Punjab govt denies governor returned bill on appointment of six MLAs as advisers to CM, says only sought clarification

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 14:32 IST

The Punjab government on Wednesday denied reports that the governor has returned the Punjab State Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Amendment Bill, 2019.

A government spokesperson said reports to the contrary, appearing in a section of the media, were incorrect and baseless.

The governor had sought certain clarifications from the government relating to conflict of interest in the case of appointment of six MLAs as advisers to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the spokesperson said.

The governor’s letter had been forwarded to the chief minister’s office and the response would be submitted soon, he said.

The Bill was sent to the governor for his approval after it was passed during the two-day special session of the state assembly in November. Governor VPS Badnore has asked for clarifications on certain provisions of the Bill and related matters, said the spokesperson.

The minister/officers concerned have been asked to clarify the issues raised by the governor so that a suitable response can be shared at the earliest, to pave the way for inclusion of MLAs in the exempted category covered under the conflict of interest provision of the prevention of disqualification legislation.

The state government had in September appointed four MLAs, namely Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon of Faridkot, Raja Warring of Gidderbaha, Sangat Singh Gilzian of Urmur and Inderbir Singh Bolaria of Amritsar South, as advisers, political; while Kuljeet Singh Nagra of Fatehgarh Sahib, was appointed adviser, planning, in cabinet rank and status. Tarsem Singh, the deputy commissioner of Attari, was designated adviser, planning, with the rank of a minister of state.