Sukhwinder Singh Bindra initiates first phase of Punjab’s youth contact programme

The state youth development board chairman met members of Youth Clubs, Red Ribbon Clubs, and NSS units of Mohali

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Initiating the first phase of the state’s youth contact programme from Mohali, Punjab youth development board chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra met members of Youth Clubs, Red Ribbon Clubs, and NSS units of the district.

Bindra apprised the clubs of various schemes related to youth being run by the state government. He said that the youth development board has initiated a drive to interact with all the youth clubs and NSS programme officers across the state to know their problems and to answer their queries for the all-round development of the youth.

During the meeting, Sukhwinder Singh Bindra informed that to encourage the youth to join such clubs and NSS activities, the board is planning to distribute sports kits to the clubs and bestow appreciation certificates upon best volunteers.

Beginning from SAS Nagar, the drive will cover Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, and Amritsar in the first phase of the programme.

Kamaljeet Singh Sidhu, deputy director, youth services department, and Rupinder Kaur, assistant director, were also present.

