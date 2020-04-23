e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients improves in J&K, say doctors

Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients improves in J&K, say doctors

Of the 427 positive patients, 100 have recovered so far. Ten thousand people have been screened for the virus so far.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:53 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
(HT FILE)
         

Eight more Covid-19 patients recovered in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of those cured in the Union territory to 100, an official said.

In what may seem like a piece of good news, of the 427 positive patients, 100 have recovered so far. Ten thousand people have been screened for the virus so far.

Srinagar and Bandipore districts have the highest number of positive cases at 79 and 101 respectively followed by 64 cases in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Five persons have died due to the infection— four in Kashmir and one in Jammu. More than 90 areas have been declared as red zones across the UT.

Head of department of social and preventive medicine at Government Medical College Dr Salim Khan said, ‘’Few Covid-19 positive cases are being reported which is a positive sign.’’

Most of the cured patients have been discharged from SKIMS in Srinagar. More than 40 patients have been discharged since the first case was detected in Kashmir in March.

SKIMS medical superintendent Dr Farooq Jan said, “The patient recovery rate is increasing. So far, 39 patients have been discharged from the hospital and four or five more patients were discharged on Thursday.’’

Giving details, Jan said, “We have also conducted 5,178 tests, of which 236 were tested positive. The samples which were tested here were taken from different parts of Kashmir.’’

In fact, the encouraging recovery rate has given hope to other Covid-19 patients. “There is hope that I will also recover from the dreaded virus. I hope I will go home soon,’’ said a Covid-19 positive patient undergoing treatment at GMC Baramulla.

top news
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
LIVE| Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,964
LIVE| Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,964
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news