Recovery rate of Covid-19 patients improves in J&K, say doctors

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 20:53 IST

Eight more Covid-19 patients recovered in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of those cured in the Union territory to 100, an official said.

In what may seem like a piece of good news, of the 427 positive patients, 100 have recovered so far. Ten thousand people have been screened for the virus so far.

Srinagar and Bandipore districts have the highest number of positive cases at 79 and 101 respectively followed by 64 cases in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Five persons have died due to the infection— four in Kashmir and one in Jammu. More than 90 areas have been declared as red zones across the UT.

Head of department of social and preventive medicine at Government Medical College Dr Salim Khan said, ‘’Few Covid-19 positive cases are being reported which is a positive sign.’’

Most of the cured patients have been discharged from SKIMS in Srinagar. More than 40 patients have been discharged since the first case was detected in Kashmir in March.

SKIMS medical superintendent Dr Farooq Jan said, “The patient recovery rate is increasing. So far, 39 patients have been discharged from the hospital and four or five more patients were discharged on Thursday.’’

Giving details, Jan said, “We have also conducted 5,178 tests, of which 236 were tested positive. The samples which were tested here were taken from different parts of Kashmir.’’

In fact, the encouraging recovery rate has given hope to other Covid-19 patients. “There is hope that I will also recover from the dreaded virus. I hope I will go home soon,’’ said a Covid-19 positive patient undergoing treatment at GMC Baramulla.