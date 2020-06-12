Residents protest liquor vend outside Modern Housing Complex

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:04 IST

Residents of Modern Housing Complex (MHC) in Sector 13 (Manimajra) have objected to the establishment of a liquor vend outside the complex’s entrance.

Demanding that the store be shifted, the resident welfare association (RWA) has written to UT adviser Manoj Parida and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner KK Yadav.

The tender for the liquor vend was allotted around six months ago and its construction is underway.

RWA president Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) said, “The proposed vend is quite close to two schools and the entry point of MHC, which will lead to traffic chaos.”

“The authorities should reconsider opening the vend here. Even if it’s absolutely necessary, it should be shifted a few hundred metres away to near the Circus Ground,” said SA Qureshi, the RWA’s general secretary.

In response, local area councillor Jagtar Singh Jagga said, “The liquor vend is at a sufficient distance from the residential area. It is also away from the market. The construction has already started, but I will speak to the residents and address their concerns.”