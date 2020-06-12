e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Residents protest liquor vend outside Modern Housing Complex

Residents protest liquor vend outside Modern Housing Complex

Write to UT adviser Manoj Parida and municipal corporation commissioner KK Yadav to shift the store

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Residents of Modern Housing Complex (MHC) in Sector 13 (Manimajra) have objected to the establishment of a liquor vend outside the complex’s entrance.

Demanding that the store be shifted, the resident welfare association (RWA) has written to UT adviser Manoj Parida and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner KK Yadav.

The tender for the liquor vend was allotted around six months ago and its construction is underway.

RWA president Colonel Gursewak Singh (retd) said, “The proposed vend is quite close to two schools and the entry point of MHC, which will lead to traffic chaos.”

“The authorities should reconsider opening the vend here. Even if it’s absolutely necessary, it should be shifted a few hundred metres away to near the Circus Ground,” said SA Qureshi, the RWA’s general secretary.

In response, local area councillor Jagtar Singh Jagga said, “The liquor vend is at a sufficient distance from the residential area. It is also away from the market. The construction has already started, but I will speak to the residents and address their concerns.”

top news
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In