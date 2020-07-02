e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Restaurant owner, staff arrested for operating after permitted hours in Ludhiana

Restaurant owner, staff arrested for operating after permitted hours in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector Pardeep Singh said that during night patrolling, he found that the restaurant was operational till late night

chandigarh Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana police have arrested the owner of a restaurant in Sarabha Nagar, Roche Restaurant, and three employees, for lockdown violations and serving hookah to customers on Wednesday night.

The accused have identified as Mayank Chhabra, owner of the restaurant, and his employees, Deep Kumar of New Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Gagan Singh of New Prem Nagar and Bimlesh Kumar of Rajguru Nagar.

Sub-inspector Pardeep Singh said that during night patrolling, he found that the restaurant at I-block of Sarabha Nagar, was operational till late night, while the restaurants are allowed to operate till 8pm.

A case has been registered under IPC and Disaster Management Act.

top news
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In