Chandigarh / Roll back toll rate hike: Surjewala

Roll back toll rate hike: Surjewala

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Randeep Surjewala
Randeep Surjewala (HT FILE)
         

Condemning the increase of toll rates on highways in Haryana, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday urged the government to roll back the hike immediately.

In a statement, Surjewala said the toll rates have been increased by the government for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic, which showed their “insensitivity”.

“When people are facing economic recession, the government is rubbing salt into their wounds by issuing such orders,” he added.

Surjewala reminded that a heavy tax in the form of road tax was levied by the state government on the purchase of new vehicles and “it is also a matter of record that the Khattar-Chautala government of the state has been repeatedly increasing VAT on petrol and diesel for the last six years”.

He said there are 32 national highways and three national expressways with a total length of 3,531km in Haryana. “Often, one has to use NH to go from one district to the other. In such a situation, the toll rate hike would increase inflation and directly affect transporters and a large number of people using private vehicles,” Surjewala said.

