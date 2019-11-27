Rose festival budget slashed by Rs 20 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:27 IST

The municipal corporation has decided to slash the budget of the Rose Festival, to be held in February next year, by Rs 20 lakh.

The estimates for the event were tabled in the general house meeting for approval on Tuesday. Most councillors felt that proposed expenditure of Rs 86.65 lakh for the three-day event was too high.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla, said, “Every year, the organising cost for the festival increases, which creates an unnecessary burden on the financially struggling MC.”

In the last three years, the expenditure incurred on the festival has almost doubled. In 2017, the cost was Rs 49 lakh. In 2018, it increased to Rs 55 lakh. In February this year, the expenditure increased to Rs 75.59 lakh.

Responding to the councillors’ opposition to the festival cost, MC commissioner KK Yadav suggested the waterproof tents, amounting to Rs 20 lakh, may not be used during the festival. After consent from the house, the proposal for waterproof tents was dropped.

SOME EVENTS IN SEC-17 PLAZA

Yadav also proposed to make the festival more attractive for visitors by holdings some events in Sector 17 Plaza. “With the opening of the Rose Garden-Sector 17 pedestrian underpass, the MC is in a better position to use the Sector-17 Plaza for holding some of the events,” said Yadav.

ATTRACTING SPONSORS

The councillors asked the MC officials to avail sponsors to make the event self-sustaining. “We generate Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh from sponsors at the event. It is difficult to attract wider range of sponsors for the event,” said Yadav.

BJP councillor and former mayor Arun Sood suggested roping in the services of the councillors for attracting sponsors. “A brochure/booklet should be made available to the councillors giving details about the events to be held advertising spaces marked at the site,” said Sood.

PLASTIC-FREE THEME

The theme for this year will be ‘plastic-free’. “Use of plastic during the festival will be banned, particularly, the single-use plastic. After conclusion of the festival, lots of plastic gets dumped at the festival site. The ‘plastic-free theme’ will help people shun its use,” said Yadav.