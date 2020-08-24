School students collect gadgets to help rural girls study online

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:30 IST

In a heartwarming gesture five city students from classes 11 and 12 in a private school have started a project, Prernaforyouand.us, to collect and donate mobile phones, tablets and laptops to facilitate online learning in the times of Covid-19 to girls in rural areas.

Saachi Ahuja, Ustatt Anand, Samridhi Verma, Tara Khanna and Divjot Kaur were motivated to start the project by Karnail Kaur, a former teacher of Carmel Convent and now principal of Green Field Public School in Nadiali, a village located on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

The grim reality, shares Kaur, is that there are countless students who are unable to access online classes as they don’t have smartphones or laptops as their families are unable to afford them. Significantly, there are gender based inequalities when it comes to girls having access to electronic gadgets.

So far, Prernaforyouand.us have collected and handed over 12 different gadgets to Kaur, which are now being sent to the first few girls studying in classes 5 to 10 who are very excited about using their own laptops.

Three girls from one family without even a smartphone now have a branded laptop. They are very eager to join online classes.

After the pandemic, Prernaforyouand.us hope to focus on women and personal hygiene, importance of sanitary napkins, their distribution and hygienic disposal .

The group is planning to approach panchayats of various villages to encourage them to educate girls and also reach out to as many girls as possible and work in areas related to their academics.