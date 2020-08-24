e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / School students collect gadgets to help rural girls study online

School students collect gadgets to help rural girls study online

Prernaforyouand.us have collected over 12 different gadgets which are now being sent to the first few girls studying in classes 5 to 10

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:30 IST
Nirupama Dutt
Nirupama Dutt
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Prernaforyouand.us members with a former Carmel Convent teacher who motivated them to help rural girls.
Prernaforyouand.us members with a former Carmel Convent teacher who motivated them to help rural girls. (HT Photo)
         

In a heartwarming gesture five city students from classes 11 and 12 in a private school have started a project, Prernaforyouand.us, to collect and donate mobile phones, tablets and laptops to facilitate online learning in the times of Covid-19 to girls in rural areas.

Saachi Ahuja, Ustatt Anand, Samridhi Verma, Tara Khanna and Divjot Kaur were motivated to start the project by Karnail Kaur, a former teacher of Carmel Convent and now principal of Green Field Public School in Nadiali, a village located on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

The grim reality, shares Kaur, is that there are countless students who are unable to access online classes as they don’t have smartphones or laptops as their families are unable to afford them. Significantly, there are gender based inequalities when it comes to girls having access to electronic gadgets.

So far, Prernaforyouand.us have collected and handed over 12 different gadgets to Kaur, which are now being sent to the first few girls studying in classes 5 to 10 who are very excited about using their own laptops.

Three girls from one family without even a smartphone now have a branded laptop. They are very eager to join online classes.

After the pandemic, Prernaforyouand.us hope to focus on women and personal hygiene, importance of sanitary napkins, their distribution and hygienic disposal .

The group is planning to approach panchayats of various villages to encourage them to educate girls and also reach out to as many girls as possible and work in areas related to their academics.

top news
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In