Schools willing to reopen for Classes 10, 12 between August 15-31: UT education department

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 01:51 IST

In reply to the Union ministry of human resource development (MHRD’s) communication over reopening of schools, the UT education department on Tuesday stated that schools are willing to reopen between August 15 to August 31 in order to conduct classes only for Classes 10 and 12.

In the letter to education secretaries of all states and Union territories, the MHRD had sought parents’ feedback on when to reopen schools this year. The decision was taken after considering their feedback.

The ministry asked the states/UTs to file their responses by July 20 regarding “what is the likely period when they will be comfortable with reopening of schools — August/September/October and what are the parents’ expectations from schools as and when they reopen”.

The education department in its reply said that the parents want schools to reopen between August 15 to August 31. Giving more details, director school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “This is only tentative. There wasn’t enough time to collect feedback from parents so we spoke to the principals of the schools and used Google forms to get the responses from the parents. Before schools are allowed to reopen we will wait until the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and senior officers of the UT administration give permission. We will also ask health experts for their inputs regarding this.”

Brar added that schools are willing to reopen only to conduct classes for 10 and 12. He added that the whole class won’t be called at once and the students will be called in small groups. While parents of students studying in lower classes are wary of sending their children to schools as of now.

Even though it still hasn’t been finalised, schools including private schools think that they will be able to pull it off. President of Independent School Association HS Mamik said, “After months of the lockdown, the school administrations have started gaining experience. We will wait for whatever decision the MHA takes and whatever guidelines are floated for schools to reopen however, it is time for schools to reopen soon.”

However, president of the Chandigarh Parents Association, Nitin Goyal said, “The MHRD had asked for parents’ feedback, however, no parent in my knowledge were asked for any feedback.” DSE Brar said that the department will ask parents for their feedback before any concrete decision is taken.

The first order to close schools was issued on March 13 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, after which schools have remained closed in the city. Some board exams for CBSE and ICSE which were scheduled during this period could not be conducted.