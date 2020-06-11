Screening returnees: Chandigarh wants common strategy for tricity

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:04 IST

The UT administration will devise a common policy in coordination with governments of the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana to ensure screening of people returning to the tricity, which includes Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

The decision was taken on Wednesday amid Covid-19 cases crossing the 500 mark in the tricity following a spike in infection reported among people arriving here through various modes of transport with easing of restrictions on interstate movement.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore has directed the UT officials to coordinate with the neighbouring states to formulate the common strategy.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said: “Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana follow different policies regarding quarantine and testing of passengers. There is a need to have a synergistic policy to contain the spread of infection due to interstate movement of people.”

Significantly, while Mohali has advised home quarantine to domestic fliers, the Panchkula administration has decided to test all people returning from red zones.

“The policy will be devised for passengers coming through all modes of transport. After screening at different entry points to the tricity, including the airport, bus stands and railway stations, a list can be exchanged of such persons travelling within the three cities,” said Parida.

UT health secretary will be heading the committee formed for the purpose, which will also comprise Panchkula and Mohali deputy commissioners besides and medical experts.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the tricity stand at 511. Chandigarh, at 328 cases, has witnessed a surge in infections being reported from outside containment zones, including Sectors 16, 18, 21 and 41.

A similar trend is being seen in Mohali. For instance, of the three men reported positive on Wednesday, two have returned from other states. The total count stands at 140.

Panchkula reported its first case on March 21 and was on the road to recovery when it witnessed a spike in the past one week with majority of the cases among people having a travel history. On Sunday, all the four cases had travel history. On Tuesday, two of the five cases had travel history. At present, the district’s total stands at 43.

“Better coordination within the three districts will help to track people coming from different hotspots. The spread of virus within the community will be restricted by better communication and coordination within the tricity,” said Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, a community health expert at the PGIMER.